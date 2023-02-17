ADVERTISEMENT

TRIAL/SR. TRIAL ATTORNEY-COLUMBIA, MD

Selective Insurance is seeking an experienced Trial Attorney/Sr. Trial Attorney to handle insurance defense cases for our Staff Counsel office in Columbia, MD. The attorney, with the assistance of a talented support staff, will be primarily responsible for the defense of Workers Compensation cases from start to resolution, including appeals. Experience with the defense of liability cases a plus. The position requires exceptional client communication skills, documented trial skills as well as the ability to report and respond to the carrier with insight and timeliness. In return, the position offers a competitive salary, benefits and the opportunity to use your litigation skills. At Selective we offer a hybrid work schedule.

Please apply at www.selective.com – job#TRIAL004701

