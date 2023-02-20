CORY DWAYNE FENNELL v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal law — Sufficiency of evidence — First-degree felony murder

At 11:17 a.m. on August 4, 2019, when Derrick Towe-Williams approached a vehicle on the street near his residence in Randallstown, Maryland, neighbors’ security surveillance cameras recorded his death. Cory Dwayne Fennell, appellant, and Markus Haggins were charged with Mr. Williams’ murder. A jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County credited the State’s “attempted robbery gone wrong” theory, that Mr. Haggins and Mr. Fennell “set up” Mr. Williams by arranging to purchase marijuana from him, but instead of Mr. Fennell robbing Mr. Williams while Mr. Haggins drove the getaway car as planned, Mr. Fennell shot Mr. Williams.

Read the opinion