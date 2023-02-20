Dana McKee | Brown, Goldstein & Levy

Brown, Goldstein & Levy partner Dana McKee was recognized as a 2023 Maryland Super Lawyer for her exceptional family law practice. The selection marks the eleventh consecutive year Dana has earned this prestigious recognition from Super Lawyers.

Dana, one of Maryland’s foremost family law attorneys, chairs the firm’s family law practice. She has extensive experience representing clients with high net worth in complex family law cases. Dana provides the highest-caliber legal services that brings each one of her client’s voices centerstage. She began her career in complex commercial litigation and brings valuable financial insight to her family law and divorce practice that can help settle even the toughest of familial disputes.

Dana was named a Top 50 Women Maryland Super Lawyer for 2014, 2015, and 2018 and Top 100 Maryland Super Lawyer for 2014 and 2015. She has also been recognized by Best Lawyers as one of the nation’s leading attorneys each year since 2014.