Criminal law — Sufficiency of evidence — Trespass

Following a bench trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, Laura Harkins, appellant, was convicted of second-degree assault, fourth-degree burglary, and trespass. On appeal, she contends that the evidence was insufficient to support her trespass conviction because she was unaware that she was not allowed on the property, and she had an honest and reasonable belief that she was permitted there.

