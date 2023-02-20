MARKUS HAGGINS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal law — Sufficiency of evidence — First-degree felony murder

At 11:17 a.m. on August 4, 2019, when Derrick Towe-Williams (“Williams”) approached a vehicle on the street near his Randallstown residence, neighbors’ security surveillance cameras recorded his murder. Markus Haggins, appellant, and Cory Dwayne Fennell were jointly tried in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County. The jury credited the State’s “attempted robbery gone wrong” theory that the co-defendants “set up” Williams by arranging to purchase marijuana from him, but instead of Fennell robbing Williams while Haggins drove the getaway car as planned, Fennell shot Williams.

