PGA wins round against LIV Golf

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 20, 2023

Today is Monday, the 118th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Jacobson v. Massachusetts decision upholding the constitutionality of a state’s compulsory vaccination law.

Here are some other news items.

— The PGA Tour wins a round in antitrust litigation with LIV Golf.

— A federal magistrate judge assails a law professor’s “shameful” conduct in his own probate case.

— Is this condemned man too mentally ill to be executed?

— Teachers and students lack standing to challenge Florida law banning lessons on sexual orientation, a judge says.


