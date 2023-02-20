QUEENS MANOR GARDENS, LLC v. PARK CHARLES OFFICE ASSOCIATES LLC, ET AL

Contracts — Breach — Operating agreement

Appellees, Park Charles Office Associates, LLC (“Park Charles Office”) and Gallows Manager, LLC (“Gallows Manager”), filed a four-count Amended Complaint against Cathy Bernard and appellant, Queens Manor Gardens, LLC (“Queens Manor”). Appellees sought judgment against Queens Manor for its failure to pay capital call obligations, pursuant to the Park Charles Office Associates, LLC Operating Agreement

(the “Operating Agreement”). Queens Manor filed an Amended Counterclaim alleging that appellees breached the Operating Agreement by executing an amendment without its consent, issuing capital calls they did not have the authority to issue, and fraudulently inducing Queens Manor into a refinance transaction.

Read the opinion