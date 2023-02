Criminal procedure — Motion to suppress evidence — Terry stop

Appellant, Raymont Albert Womack, conditionally pled guilty in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City to unlawful possession of a regulated firearm. He conditioned his guilty plea on the right to appeal the denial of a motion to suppress evidence of the firearm, which was recovered from his person. On appeal, appellant asks us to consider whether the circuit court erred in denying his suppression motion.

