STEPHEN NOLAN v. SECRETARY OF THE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY AND CORRECTIONAL SERVICES

By: Unreported Opinions February 20, 2023

Civil litigation — Notice of appeal — Certification of service on appellee

On September 12, 2022, Stephen Nolan, appellant, noted this appeal from an Order by the Circuit Court for Allegany County denying his “Motion for Injunction” to preserve certain video evidence. The Certificate of Service accompanying Nolan’s notice indicates that he mailed it to the circuit court but did not indicate service on the appellee. Notwithstanding this deficiency, the clerk’s office accepted Nolan’s notice of appeal.

