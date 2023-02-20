Who are you hiring? Santos controversy reinforces need for strong vetting of applicants

Among many other things, the George Santos controversy has reminded many people – most obviously employers, their attorneys and human resources people – of the crucial importance of thoroughly checking out new hires.

And the dangers of not doing so.

Santos, the newly elected Republican representative from New York, is under investigation after for fabricating and even lying about parts of his education, work experience, and his family’s religion and history, the Associated Press has reported.

It’s a cautionary tale, however, that resonates especially with certain people: human resources types, employers and the attorneys who represent and advise them.

“Lying about, or embellishing facts is not new human behavior,” said Lisa Conners, founder of Ever Better, a business coaching and consulting company in Bethesda. Most recruiters and human resources professionals and managers know that people might misrepresent themselves on their resumes and in interviews, she said. But pressed to make a hire, they don’t always follow through on that knowledge.

“Employers who blindly trust without doing due diligence may quickly find themselves managing chaos,” she warned.

That due diligence, she said, should include such steps as creating a set of questions that help identify work ethic, interpersonal skills and the applicant’s experience, scheduling at least three interviews for the applicant with three different people (and then listening to their input), and comparing a candidate’s resume with his or her LinkedIn profile and other social media posts to make sure they are consistent.

“Hiring using a pre-defined process may slow down the timeline by several days,” Conners said. “But it creates a significant return on investment when an unqualified individual is identified before they’re hired.”

Larry R. Seegull, an employment attorney in the Baltimore office of the law firm of Jackson Lewis P.C., described the Santos affair as “a reminder to employers to conduct appropriate background checks in connection with hiring.”

The depth of those background checks, he said, should depend on the position being filled.

Anyone being hired for a job in which they deal with a vulnerable population – children, the disabled or the elderly, for example – should be especially thoroughly checked to see if they have the needed skills and experience, he said.

“You want to make sure they’re coming to you with the appropriate, unblemished record, so you’re not exposing your company to risk that’s unnecessary,” he said.

In many of these cases, he said, a criminal background check would be appropriate.

Other positions that require an especially robust background check, Seegull said, are those that involve sensitive or high-risk matters (workers who will have access to sensitive computer information, for example) and high-level financial employees.

Other positions might also need special attention, Seegull said. If you are hiring a driver, for example, you need to make sure they have the appropriate license for the job and a clean driving record.

One relatively recent stumbling block to background-checking potential new hires, Seegull said, is the increased reluctance of previous employers to talk in-depth about previous employees, for fear of getting sued.

“You’re not getting the references you used to get 25 or 30 years ago,” he said.

Many employers, agreed Jenny Meetre, CEO of Power3 Solutions, a Maryland-based consulting firm that advises and supports clients in HR-related matters and recruiting, only provide very basic facts when asked about a former employee’s work history – hire date, official job title and other not particularly helpful information.

Some companies, she said, will have let someone go for a serious mistake (theft, violence, fraud, for example) but refer to it as a “mutual separation.”

Santos’ case was unique, Meetre said, because his lies “were all over the map” and creating your own business can be harder to track on a background check. Still, she added, there were plenty of “red flags” in his case based on the lack of footprint for some of the companies he owned, the variety of his claims and the degrees he claimed – which is easy to verify.

“The lesson to employers,” Meetre said, “is to check everyone you hire, no matter how professional or experienced they seem, do not be dazzled and stick to the facts of provable things, names, dates, certificates.”

A twist on the dangers of not adequately vetting job applicants was offered by Kathleen Cahill, a Baltimore attorney who represents employees.

The most evident adverse impact of a bad hire, she said, is on productivity and profits. However, she added, the most direct casualty can be the employees who are left to work with or report to a “troubled, incompetent or abusive person.”

A prime example, she said, is “when someone with a history of sexual misconduct is hired and repeat-offends – which is not uncommon, particularly with the worst offenders.”