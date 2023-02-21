Continental Realty realigns commercial division, promotes two key executives

Continental Realty Corporation (CRC), a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company that self-manages a diversified real estate portfolio valued at more than $3.3 billion and is active in 10 states, Tuesday announced the realignment of its in-house commercial division and the promotion of two key team members.

Blake Dickinson has been promoted to vice president, anchor and development leasing and Kristina O’Keefe has been elevated to vice president, commercial division. These promotions and reconfigurations of assignments are in direct response to the increased complexity of CRC’s real estate projects and transactions, the higher volume of activity being handled by the leasing division and the need to prioritize development and redevelopment opportunities.

In his expanded role, Blake Dickinson will have direct responsibility for the leasing of anchor locations and pad sites as well as pad site sales. Dickinson, who joined the Commercial Leasing Team in 2008, will also oversee the company’s development and redevelopment initiatives. Dickinson brings more than 15 years of commercial real estate experience to this role. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History from Dickinson College and a Master of Business Administration from Loyola University Maryland.

In her new position, Kristina O’Keefe will manage all leasing initiatives for a portfolio of commercial properties encompassing more than 7 million square feet spanning nine states. This includes overseeing day-to-day activities of CRC’s team of six in-house leasing professionals, directing the efforts of third-party brokerage firms, supervising negotiations of new leases or lease renewals, and acting as a liaison with the brokerage community.

O’Keefe will also have direct responsibilities for CRC’s in-house commercial property management team, to include capital and expense budgeting, management of tenant fit-outs, and participation in due diligence for commercial acquisitions. She began her CRC career in 2009, has more than 18 years of commercial real estate experience and earned a Bachelor of Arts in communications from Denison University.