FEATURED MOVER | Nancy Grimm, MVLS

Nancy Grimm, Esq. was named by the Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service as its first family law attorney.

Grimm, who has 20 years of experience practicing family law, will work with MVLS’ judicare program, which matches attorneys with clients facing contested custody and divorce cases. She also will support and mentor MVLS’ volunteer attorneys and advise applicants awaiting legal counsel.

Prior to joining MVLS, Grimm graduated from the University of Baltimore School of Law in 2002 and maintained a part-time nursing practice while practicing law full-time for 20 years. She retired as a registered nurse in 2021.

Grimm received numerous awards and recognitions in nursing and law. This includes being named the 2013 recipient of the MVLS Law Firm of the Year Award and receiving the William Reece Smith Jr. Special Services to Pro Bono Award in 2015 from the American Bar Association and the National Association of Pro Bono Professionals.

ABOUT NANCY GRIMM

Resides in:

Avon Lake, Ohio

Education:

BSN, Notre Dame of Maryland University; JD, University of Baltimore School of Law

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you have chosen and why?

My passion has always been helping those who are less fortunate than I. If I had not chosen law, I would have likely continued in the health field. There is something so fulfilling in helping those who are suffering from illness or any form of distress, especially when they find themselves empowered from the experience.

Recent or favorite vacation:

I love the beach. My last vacation was in La Jolla, California where my husband and I did nothing other than rest, eat great food (with a little taste of wine) and laugh. It was magnificent!

When I want to relax, …

I read. I just finished “The Only Plane in the Sky,” a powerful book of courage.

Favorite musician:

My favorite musical artist is John Lennon. I could listen to him forever.

Favorite quotation:

“Each time a man stands up for an ideal, or acts to improve the lot of others, or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope … Those ripples build a current which can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance … That is the source of all greatness in all societies, and it is the key to progress in our time.” — Robert F. Kennedy