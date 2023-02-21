Frontier Airlines working to make flights safer for kids at BWI

Low-cost air carrier Frontier Airlines has undertaken measures over the past several months to further enhance its system to ensure children are seated with at least one responsible adult in their party on flights out of Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and nationwide.

When flying Frontier out of BWI, at least one parent will automatically be seated with any children within their family group who are under the age of 14. At no additional charge, the airline automatically assigns seats based on family members’ ages before the check-in window opens.

Customers also have the option to choose their own seats for a fee, if they prefer. Frontier offers several other family friendly features including family pooling of frequent flyer miles and Kids Fly Free promotions through its Discount Den travel club.

Headquartered in Denver, Frontier Airlines operates 120 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo family fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, Frontier’s seating configuration, weight-saving tactics and baggage process have all contributed to Frontier’s continued ability to be the most fuel-efficient of all major U.S. carriers when measured by available seat miles (ASMs) per fuel gallon consumed.

The company has more than 230 new Airbus planes on order to help maintain a constant inventory of the latest aircraft and flight technology available.