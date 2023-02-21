Gavin Mauzy | St. John Properties

St. John Properties Inc. promoted Gavin Mauzy to project manager, interior construction for the company’s Virginia and central Maryland regional office.

Mauzy joined the company in 2021 and was formerly assistant project manager.

In his continuing role, Mauzy will manage tenant build-out projects throughout the St. John Properties portfolio of business communities across Northern Virginia and central Maryland. He will oversee all day-to-day construction activities on-site, acting as the main point-of-contact with third-party subcontracting companies, interact with clients during the tenant build-out process, and be responsible for project budgets, scheduling and safety protocols.

Mauzy also works in partnership with the company’s in-house Leasing and Interior Design teams to ensure on-time tenant build-out deliveries.