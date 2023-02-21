Kennedy Krieger Institute gives spinal cord injury patients more access to care

Baltimore-based Kennedy Krieger Institute will open a third location of its International Center for Spinal Cord Injury (ICSCI) in the White Marsh community of Greenleigh, the organization announced Tuesday.

The new location will expand the center’s reach to northern Maryland as well as nearby states and opens in July.

The latest location will offer the same medical and rehabilitative approach as does the center’s other two locations, with the latest in high-tech rehabilitation equipment and advanced robotic technology designed to improve functioning for those with spinal cord injuries and disorders. In addition to a medical suite and exam rooms, the new site will have dedicated research space.

The 13,365-square-foot Greenleigh center will employ up to 30 people at full capacity, providing its patients access to an experienced team of doctors, health care practitioners, physical and occupational therapists. A ground floor entrance will simplify access and egress, and the building will incorporate dual entry points in the front and rear to separate the range of visits encompassing wellness, rehabilitation, and outpatient care for adults and children.

The new center will be adjacent to a full-service hotel, an important feature for many out-of-town patients and their families.

ICSCI first opened at 801 North Broadway in Baltimore in 2005; it was founded on the philosophy that individuals with paralysis can always hope for recovery following injury. The center’s team of clinicians works together to help individuals reach their maximum potential after injury. Patients receive Activity-Based Restorative Therapy that was developed at the Institute’s program. Starting with the first visit and through every therapy session – and even between care sessions – physicians and therapists work closely with patients and their families. This personalized, medically-directed approach ensures the best possible outcome for each patient.

In 2020, staff opened a second location in Maple Lawn, which was created to better serve patients in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Both the Greenleigh and the Maple Lawn locations are owned by St. John Properties.

Funding to open the White Marsh center is the result of a generous donation from the Robert I. Schattner Foundation, Inc. which has supported ICSCI since 2018.