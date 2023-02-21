KLNB acquires Montgomery County commercial real estate group

KLNB, the mid-Atlantic region’s largest privately held CRE brokerage firm, announced the acquisition of Edge Commercial Real Estate, the 16-year-old Rockville-based brokerage with offices in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington.

The deal will increase KLNB’s size by roughly 20%, adding 32 total employees, 18 of which are brokers who specialize in multiple facets of office, industrial, tenant representation, and multifamily investment sales and leasing. Six of the brokers will be immediately installed as principal partners at KLNB.

The official financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed, but the transaction includes substantially all of Edge’s assets.

The acquisition of Edge instantly delivers significant advantages for KLNB’s office and industrial tenant rep components, a specialty that is responsible for two-thirds of Edge’s revenue, company officials said.

KLNB has been looking to build this area of its business and Edge’s six-person team, focused solely on tenant representation, allows KLNB to inject a sizeable team of experts, all at once.

This acquisition also provides KLNB with an immediate opportunity to expand into the multifamily market, another pillar KLNB had been looking to create. Edge is known throughout the area as a leader in multifamily real estate with $9.5 billion in mid-Atlantic sales and a 99% closing ratio on listings. Its multifamily services include seller and buyer representation, office-to-residential conversions, adaptive reuse, and land and development site assessment. With an impressive regional portfolio of over one million square feet of property management and engineering assignments, KLNB’s property management portfolio will also increase, with Edge’s group folding into KLNB Asset Services, a joint venture between KLNB and Divaris Real Estate.

Lastly, the deal allows KLNB to establish a greater presence in Montgomery County, something KLNB has been eager to do. Edge’s Rockville, Md. location makes that possible and gives KLNB its fifth office in the DMV.

The acquisition comes on the heels of both KLNB and Edge having their best years ever in 2022. KLNB reported $1.8 billion in transaction volume and 1,170 total transactions, an increase of 3.3% and 11% over 2021, respectively. This gives KLNB three record-setting years since 2019. For Edge, 2022 saw $492MM in transaction volume and 231 total transactions.