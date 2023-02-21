Md. Tech Council announces 2023 Icon Awards finalists

The Frederick-based Maryland Tech Council (MTC) Tuesday announced the finalists for its Icon Awards, the annual industry awards celebration that highlights the best and brightest in the fields of life sciences, technology and government contracting.

This year there were 93 nominations in eleven categories. Two new award categories were added this year: Investor of the Year and C-Suite of the Year. The winners will be announced April 27 at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.

The 2023 ICON Awards finalists include: