Md. Tech Council announces 2023 Icon Awards finalists

The Frederick-based Maryland Tech Council (MTC) Tuesday announced the finalists for its Icon Awards, the annual industry awards celebration that highlights the best and brightest in the fields of life sciences, technology and government contracting.
This year there were 93 nominations in eleven categories. Two new award categories were added this year: Investor of the Year and C-Suite of the Year. The winners will be announced April 27 at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.
The 2023 ICON Awards finalists include:
- CEO of the Year – Government Contracting: Neal Frick, CyberCore Technologies; Anil Sharma – 22nd Century Technologies Inc.; Charanjit “Sunny” Singh, Aeyon LLC; Rodney C. Williams Sr., JASINT Consulting and Technologies
- CEO of the Year – Life Sciences: Frank Amato, SYNAPS Dx; Douglas Falk, Vita Therapeutics; Murat Kalayoglu, MD, Ph.D. – Cartesian Therapeutics
- CEO of the Year – Technology: Juliana Buonanno, TechSlice; Nick Culbertson, Protenus; Mia Millette, Skyline Technology Solutions
- Emerging Life Sciences Company of the Year: KaloCyte , RoosterBio and Theradaptive Vita Therapeutics
- Emerging Technology Company of the Year: Channel Program, Clym Environmental Services LLC and Sonosa Medical
- Government Contracting Company of the Year (Up to $50 million): iNovex, Red Alpha and SIXGEN Inc.
- Government Contracting Company of the Year (Over $50 million): Aeyon LLC, MetaPhase Consulting and 22nd Century Technologies, Inc.
- Life Sciences Company of the Year: Astek Diagnostics, Kite, a Gilead Company and MaxCyte
- Texcell-North America
- Technology Company of the Year: Alertus Technologies, Curbio and Quantum Loophole and Skyline Technology Solutions
- Investor of the Year: JMI Equity, Old Line Capital Partners and TEDCO
- C-Suite of the Year: Daniel L. Alkon, MD, CSO, SYNAPS Dx; Amanda Arnold, CMO, SIXGEN; Curran Simpson, COO, REGENXBIO; Maurice A. Tyler, CTO, Bowie State