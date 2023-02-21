Michaels expands with new Baltimore County location 

Michaels, the largest specialty retailer of arts, crafts and home décor in North America, will host a grand opening community celebration Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for its new location in Owings Mills.

Kicking off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the event will offer free crafts and maker demos, giveaways, local food favorites and more.

This new Michaels location will bring numerous full-time and part-time jobs to the Owings Mills community. Located at St. Thomas Shopping Center, the new store is a sleeker, simpler Michaels featuring self-checkout registers, a Michaels Custom Framing center and a curated assortment of the most popular supplies and componentry across arts, crafts, framing, floral, kids’ crafts, DIY, yarn, beading, and scrapbooking to inspire Makers’ creativity in the surrounding community.

Michaels will open several new stores with this updated format featuring self-service “Buy Online Pick-Up In Store” (BOPIS) and curbside pickup. The new format represents Michaels’ ongoing innovations across every facet of the business, bringing Makers a more seamless shopping experience.

The Irving, Texas-based company operates 1,275 stores in 259 states and Canada and online at Michaels.com and Michaels.ca. It also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of custom and specialty framing merchandise.