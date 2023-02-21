ADVERTISEMENT

OAH STAFF ATTORNEY

The Maryland Office of Administrative Hearings (OAH) is seeking candidates for the OAH Staff Attorney position. This position requires a Juris Doctor degree and at least two years of experience in legal administrative staff or professional work related to legal writing and legal research. This position allows for a hybrid telework schedule (after the completion of the 6-month probationary period) as deemed appropriate by the supervisors. The starting salary is $76,752 annually plus a very generous benefits, leave and retirement package. For more information and to apply, go to the State of Maryland Job Openings at https://www.jobapscloud.com/MD/. Deadline to apply is March 6, 2023.

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at [email protected] or at 443-524-8188.