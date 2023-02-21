Start your aviation maintenance career in Frederick this weekend

PIA School for Aviation Maintenance will host a public career exploration event Saturday at its Hagerstown campus to help stem the anticipated loss of close to 38% of its workforce in the near future.

PIA administration and attending employers will also be available at the 11 a.m. event at 14516 Pennsylvania Ave. to discuss issues trending in aviation maintenance career education. The company anticipates that 38% of the workforce is at or near retirement age, according to a recent report published by the Aviation Technician Education Council (ATEC).

A healthy increase in newly certificated aviation maintenance technicians last year did not offset momentum lost during the pandemic, leaving the new-technician pipeline at least 20% below the levels needed to meet rising demand across civil aviation.

Many factors, including an aging aviation maintenance workforce and shortage of trained airframe and powerplant (A&P) technicians, have employers investing in recruiting serious candidates as early as pre-enrollment. The Boeing Technician Outlook, North America points to a need for 134,000 qualified aircraft maintenance technicians between now and 2041, and 610,000 globally.

New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics projects about 13,000 annual job openings for aviation maintenance and avionics positions over the next decade. Average annual salaries are about $65,550 — PIA graduates typically starting their careers at $20 to $24 per hour — while incurring significantly less student loan debt than a traditional four-year college.

In addition to connecting with aviation maintenance employers, attendees will tour the campus classrooms and hangar, learn about the 16-month program, view interactive demonstrations, meet faculty and interact with current students.