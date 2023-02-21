U.S. Supreme Court declines Cox’s appeal of early counting in 2022 election

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear failed Maryland gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cox’s constitutional challenge to the state high court’s order that permitted the early counting and tabulation of mail-in ballots in the 2022 general election he lost.

The justices let stand without comment the Maryland Supreme Court’s order, which Cox had argued violated a constitutional provision that leaves it solely to state legislatures to determine how ballots are counted. State courts may have no role in that determination, attorney C. Edward Hartman III wrote in Cox’s unsuccessful petition for Supreme Court review.

Cox did not immediately return telephone and text messages Tuesday seeking comment on the high court’s denial of his petition.

The Maryland State Board of Elections declined to comment on the denial.

The board had waived its right to respond to Cox’s petition unless the justices requested a response. That request was never made.

In Cox’s ill-fated petition, Hartman wrote that the Maryland high court “ran roughshod over the prescriptions of the U.S. and Maryland constitutions, as well as the separation of powers critical to a fair and impartial government.”

Hartman added, “This petition presents the opportunity for the United States Supreme Court to enforce the (U.S. Constitution’s) Elections Clause, vital to the continuation of our republic form of government.”

Maryland law provides that mail-in ballots not be counted until the day after Election Day. A bill that would have enabled ballots to be counted beginning eight days before Election Day was passed by the General Assembly last year but vetoed by then-Gov. Larry Hogan, Hartman wrote.

Cox was appealing the Maryland Supreme Court’s Oct. 7 affirmance of Montgomery County Circuit Judge James A. Bonifant’s decision two weeks prior to permit the early counting of mail-in ballots, as requested by the state Board of Elections.

Bonifant cited a provision of Maryland law enabling a court to take emergency action that it “considers necessary to provide a remedy that is in the public interest and protects the integrity of the electoral process.”

The judge said early counting would prevent a delay in calculating election results that would ensue due to the large number of ballots expected to be mailed in.

He granted permission for local boards of election to begin counting and tabulating mail-in ballots as soon as Oct. 1. The results of those counts were not made public until polls closed on Nov. 8.

Hartman, in Cox’s unsuccessful request for Supreme Court review, stated that the courts’ participation – though provided for under state law – violated the Elections Clause, which provides that “the times, places and manner of holding elections for senators and representatives shall be prescribed in each state by the legislature thereof.”

The Maryland Constitution has a similar provision, added Hartman, of Hartman, Attorneys at Law in Annapolis.

“It is indisputable in this case that the (circuit court) prescribed the manner of holding elections in Maryland, in direct contradiction of the manner already set by the Maryland legislature,” Hartman wrote. “Further, the standard imposed by the statute purportedly allowing the circuit court to change the rules of elections is not a judicial standard; rather, it is one for the legislature.”

The Maryland law “allows the circuit court to make determinations that are ‘in the public interest’ and that ‘protect the integrity of the electoral process,’ ” Hartman added. “(But) allowing a court to determine what is in the public interest impermissibly vests in the court a non-judicial legislative power.”

A U.S. Supreme Court decision in Cox’s favor would not change the election, in which the Republican lost to Democrat Wes Moore by a 64% to 32% margin, Hartman wrote. But such a ruling could prevent what he called the repetition of an unconstitutional, court-ordered early count in 2024.

Cox’s appeal was docketed at the Supreme Court as Daniel Cox v. Maryland State Board of Elections, No. 22-620.