Dr. Henry Sun | LifeBridge Health

LifeBridge Health announced interventional cardiologist Henry Sun, M.D. was promoted to director of the LifeBridge Health Cardiovascular Institute (CVI), a multidisciplinary center offering comprehensive care for a full range of heart and vascular illnesses as well as conducting leading-edge cardiac research.

Sun joined LifeBridge Health in July 2021 and, in addition to his clinical practice, serves as associate director of the cardiac catheterization labs. He previously worked at University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center and MidAtlantic Cardiovascular Associates.

After graduating from the University of Texas Medical Branch with his medical degree, he completed his internal medicine and cardiology training at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Sun is also completing his Master of Business Administration from the Johns Hopkins Carey School of Business.