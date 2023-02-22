DURRELL LEMON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Sentence — Motion to modify

In 2009, Durrell Lemon, appellant, was convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City of two counts of armed robbery; two counts of first-degree assault; two counts of use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence; two counts wearing carrying, or transporting a handgun; two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery; two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree assault; two counts of conspiracy to use a handgun in a crime of violence; two counts of conspiracy to wear, carry, or transport a handgun; and three counts of possession of a firearm after a disqualifying conviction.

Read the opinion