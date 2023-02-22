Joshua Coleman | Kramon & Graham

Kramon & Graham announced real estate attorney Joshua Coleman has joined the firm.

A member of Kramon & Graham’s Real Estate and Transactional practices, Joshua brings more than ten years of real estate law experience, which includes advising real estate developers, builders and investors in matters involving large-scale economic development projects and acquisitions regarding common-interest communities.

Coleman assists developers and home builders with formation and governance matters involving homeowner, condominium, neighborhood, and community associations, including HOA documents, covenants, easements, and maintenance agreements as well as retail sales disclosures for residential and mixed-use developments. In addition, Joshua represents private utility companies on matters involving deferred water and sewer charges and front foot benefits.