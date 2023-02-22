Legislation provides $900K for new PG County behavioral health clinic

Easterseals DC MD VA will launch a new community behavioral health clinic serving Prince George’s County with funding provided by the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill signed by President Joe Biden, the organization announced Wednesday.

The clinic will provide mental health services to underserved populations, including the uninsured and underinsured, low-income families, seniors and people with disabilities.

Mental health-related concerns are the second most pressing health concern among Prince George’s County residents, according to a 2019 Community Health Assessment.

Maryland U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen have advocated in Congress for this Easterseals mental health clinic serving the Maryland community. A request for a congressionally directed spending earmark of $900,000 to Easterseals DC MD VA was included in the Senate Appropriations Committee budget.

The FY23 Omnibus Appropriations Bill passed in the Senate and House before President Biden signed it into law on December 29, 2022.

The clinic will be modeled after the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic (Cohen Clinic) at Easterseals DC MD VA. Since its inception in 2017, the Cohen Clinic has served more than 2,000 clients with more than 35,000 hours of therapy. The new community clinic will provide Prince George’s County residents with evidence-based, trauma-informed behavioral health services to treat a variety of mental health issues.