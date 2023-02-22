Lockheed Martin delivers 1st C-130J-30 Super Hercules to Indonesian air force

Lockheed Martin delivered the first of five C-130J-30 Super Hercules tactical airlifters to the Indonesian Air Force (IDAF) during a ceremony Wednesday in Marietta, Georgia, commemorating a new era in Hercules operations for the Bethesda-based global security and aerospace company.

The IDAF’s new C-130J-30s offer increased cargo capacity, speed, range, power, performance and lower operating costs over its legacy C-130s.

These new C-130J-30s expand the IDAF’s ability to partner on missions and training opportunities with allies and regional forces that also operate Super Hercules.

Indonesia has operated C-130s since the 1960s, using its Hercules fleet for critical national and regional missions such as delivering humanitarian aid and disaster relief, as well as providing military and peacekeeping support around the Pacific Rim.

The C-130J Super Hercules services 26 operators in 22 nations. To date, more than 520 C-130Js have been delivered.