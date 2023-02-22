MacKenzie brokers sale of $4.22M warehouse space in Anne Arundel County

MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services executed the sale of 521 Digiulian Blvd., a single-story building in Glen Burnie composed of slightly more than 28,000 square feet of industrial/warehouse space, for $4.22 million, the Baltimore-based company announced Wednesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Matthew Curran, SIOR, vice president as well as Daniel Hudak and Andrew Meeder, both SIOR, senior vice president and principal, for MacKenzie represented the seller, 521 Digiulian Blvd. LLC. The buying entity, Graydan Properties LLC, was self-represented.

Situated in Glen Burnie, the building is 75% leased by Architectural Surfaces, an Austin, Texas-based company that markets a range of nature stone, tile, porcelain and paver products that are used in both residential and commercial applications.

The facility currently being utilized as a showroom, warehouse and sales office for the company that maintains locations in 19 states. Houston-based ONE McDonogh, a commercial contracting firm, leases the balance of the building.

Built in 1982 and renovated in 2021, the building is equipped with two dock-high loading doors and three drive-in grade-level doors and is situated on a 4.4-acre lot featuring free surface parking. 521 Digiulian Blvd. is situated within close proximity to MD Routes 100 and 176, as well as Interstate 97 and is directly south of Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. The Port of Baltimore is approximately 11 miles from the site.

Matthew Curran, of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, said industrial assets containing between 20,000 and 100,000 square feet of warehouse/industrial space in the BWI area remain in extremely high demand for both lease and purchase.