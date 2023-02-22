Morgan St. to host STEMM equity convening  

The STEMM Opportunity Alliance, a national effort by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), with the support of the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation (DDCF), will host a convening at Morgan State University Friday, entitled “Achieving STEMM Equity & Excellence: Postsecondary Education.”

This is the first in a series of national convenings to engage cross-sector partners in the development of shared goals, objectives and actions for a national strategy to flesh out SOA’s goals to achieve equity and excellence in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine (STEMM).

The event will include leaders from government, higher education, industry and philanthropy, including Morgan St. President Dr. David Wilson, to discuss goals and strategies that will inspire postsecondary progress toward STEMM equity and excellence.

The convening will cover how to recruit and prepare more STEMM teachers, how to ensure that higher education can foster inclusion across the STEMM ecosystem, and how to better support minority-serving institutions that are building a talent pipeline to drive excellence in science.

The event’s plenary sessions will be broadcast live from approximately 1-2 p.m. and 4-5 p.m. The agenda for the event will be available in advance to the broadcast.