Online child sex abuse is a problem. Marriott International wants to help stop it.

Bethesda-based hospitality chain Marriott International announced Wednesday it has joined the United Kingdom-based nonprofit Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) to help combat online child exploitation by using technology solutions to restrict guest network access to websites with child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) in its hotels.

The collaboration will be the first of its kind for the hotel industry and marks the next step in Marriott’s commitment to address a critical human rights issue for the industry. Marriott recently touted a milestone in its anti-trafficking efforts, training 1 million associates at Marriott hotels to recognize and respond to signs of human trafficking.

Marriott conducted a pilot in November 2022 at six properties in the U.S. and will begin to deploy the technology throughout U.S. and Canadian hotels this month. A global rollout to other regions is expected through 2024.

In January, Marriott established a new Global Property Network Standard to have hotels block access to websites with CSAM from the hotels’ guest network. As part of this initiative with the IWF, Marriott is working with Cisco to implement its security technology to block access to CSAM-containing webpages on the IWF’s blocked URL list.

According to the IWF, Marriott’s membership provides access to the IWF’s list of CSAM-containing webpages to better enable filtering and blocking. Each webpage is manually assessed by the IWF analysts to confirm the presence of criminal content. Once the CSAM is removed from the webpage, the IWF will also remove the webpage from the list, ensuring the list is up-to-date and webpages are not unnecessarily blocked.

Cisco’s Umbrella security solution will provide Marriott with efficient management of guest internet access, cloud-delivered web filtering, integrated SafeSearch browsing, and block lists, and the configuration used by Marriott will prevent collection of guest data.