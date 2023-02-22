T. Rowe Price joins Bridgehouse Independent Platform, launches new allocation fund

Baltimore-based asset manager T. Rowe Price Wednesday announced it joined Bridgehouse Asset Managers and launched the T. Rowe Price Global Allocation Fund through Bridgehouse’s independent platform.

The T. Rowe Price Global Allocation Fund seeks a combination of long-term capital appreciation and income by investing in a diverse global portfolio of stocks, bonds and alternatives diversified across sectors, regions and market capitalizations. It is designed to manage investment risk by providing a single place where investors can access global diversification across asset classes in the pursuit of new sources of potential return. Its primary regional allocations are to the U.S., Europe, Asia and emerging markets.

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price has $1.27 trillion in assets under management and a local presence in 16 countries. Known for long-term investment excellence, the firm uses a disciplined, risk-aware investment process based on rigorous fundamental research, diversification and style consistency.