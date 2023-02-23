David DeVoe Jr. and Eric Ratchman | Diamond Sports Group

Diamond Sports Group LLC, an unconsolidated subsidiary of Hunt Valley-based Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., announced David DeVoe Jr. has been appointed chief operating officer and chief financial officer (CFO) and Eric Ratchman has been appointed to the new role of president of distribution and business development.

DeVoe Jr., who has been advising DSG since September 2022, and Ratchman will report directly to DSG CEO David Preschlack.

DeVoe Jr. brings deep experience in the media industry, including with DSG’s businesses. He is currently an adviser to Fireside, the first interactive Web3 streaming platform. Prior to joining Diamond, Mr. DeVoe provided consulting and advisory services to media and technology businesses through DFD Capital & Advisory, LLC, and he was an executive vice president at 21st Century Fox overseeing finance, corporate development, and various global operations functions. Previously, DeVoe was CFO for several companies including Fox Entertainment Group, News America Marketing and TV Guide. DeVoe graduated magna cum laude from the University of Notre Dame.

Ratchman has spent over 18 years in digital media, content and sports programming, with deep experience leading transformational change at the intersection of media and technology. He currently serves as an independent media and entertainment advisor. Previously, Ratchman served at Amazon as the global head of business at IMDb TV (now Amazon Freevee) and as director of Prime Video Direct. Prior to that, he was executive vice president of content licensing at Univision Communications Inc. and served for over a decade at The Walt Disney Company and ESPN in increasingly senior roles before serving as senior vice president of global strategy and business development. Ratchman graduated from the University of Wisconsin.