Eagle Title acquires Towson title company

Annapolis-based Eagle Title announced Thursday that it has acquired American Land Title Corporation in Towson.

The new branch location, Eagle Title Towson, began operations Jan. 1, expanding Eagle Title’s footprint into the greater Baltimore region.

In 2022, Eagle Title began searching for additional locations outside Anne Arundel County. Simultaneously, American Land Title Corporation sought a partner to support the continued growth by providing additional support services, including title attorneys, advanced technology, and commercial and builder services divisions.

Eagle Title Towson will continue working out of the former ALTC offices at 16 Willow Ave. in downtown Towson, off York Road.

In addition to Betsy Jiranek, Settlement Officers Marylee Dannenberg and Gabbi Perrella-Jager will continue their settlement services throughout Maryland with the added convenience of two Eagle Title offices in Severna Park and Annapolis in Anne Arundel County.