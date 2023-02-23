ADVERTISEMENT

LEGAL COUNSEL- OPERATIONS

Erickson Senior Living seeks qualified applicants for the Legal Counsel of Operations position. We manage large retirement communities locally and nationwide and are expanding. This role impacts the organization in reviewing contracts, giving counsel and advice on healthcare regulatory requirements, advising on other licensing requirements, and supporting leaders in risk management. We offer competitive wages and benefits including medical, dental, vision and 401k, an onsite wellness center, continuing education reimbursement, in the growing industry of senior living.

Applications must be submitted online to: [email protected]

