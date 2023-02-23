Michael J. Lentz and Brianna G. Pickhardt | Tydings & Rosenberg

Tydings & Rosenberg LLP welcomes Michael J. Lentz as a partner and Brianna G. Pickhardt as an associate in its litigation, bankruptcy/creditors’ rights, and business departments.

Lentz is a partner in the firm’s litigation and business departments as well as its estates and trusts practice group. He has 25 years of experience representing and advising businesses, and the people who own and manage them in commercial litigation, transactional matters, and day-to-day corporate governance. Lentz also represents trustees, personal representatives and beneficiaries in fiduciary litigation.

Pickhardt is an associate in the firm’s litigation department. She represents businesses and their owners in commercial and fiduciary litigation, bankruptcy and creditors’ rights matters.