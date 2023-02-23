Orbis Technologies acquires UK firm, plans rebranding to Contiem

Orbis Technologies Inc., an Annapolis-based provider of content solutions, software and services, Thursday announced the acquisition of Mekon Limited, a company based in the United Kingdom that focuses on helping large organizations deliver content intelligently.

As a result of the acquisition, the companies will soon operate under a new name, Contiem, with its global headquarters in Annapolis.

Richard Murfitt, CEO of Congility, will assume the role of Contiem vice president, U.K. and E.U. Solutions and Services. Julian Murfitt, CEO of Mekon Ltd, will assume a new role as the Contiem senior managing director of U.K. and E.U. Operations.