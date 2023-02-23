Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Orbis Technologies acquires UK firm, plans rebranding to Contiem

By: Daily Record Staff February 23, 2023

Orbis Technologies Inc., an Annapolis-based provider of content solutions, software and services, Thursday announced the acquisition of Mekon Limited, a company based in the United Kingdom that focuses on helping large organizations deliver content intelligently.

As a result of the acquisition, the companies will soon operate under a new name, Contiem, with its global headquarters in Annapolis.

Richard Murfitt, CEO of Congility, will assume the role of Contiem vice president, U.K. and E.U. Solutions and Services. Julian Murfitt, CEO of Mekon Ltd, will assume a new role as the Contiem senior managing director of U.K. and E.U. Operations.


Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo