PERSONAL INJURY LITIGATION ATTORNEY

About the Position

Trollinger Law seeks an experienced trial attorney for assistance in its circuit court litigation practice. Come join a growing firm that’s in need of a sharp, organized, motivated and fearless trial attorney. A firm that is willing to support your continued growth as a litigation attorney through continuing legal education opportunities, a competitive pay structure, a great team of paralegals and a client base that is worth fighting for.

Benefits You Can Look Forward To

Paid Vacation Leave and Federal Holidays

Bonuses and Incentives based on trial success

Continuing Legal Education

Bright, organized and hardworking paralegal team

Community and Client Focused Practice

401k and 401k match

Opportunity to work in a paperless, technologically advanced office

Your Skills and Experience

Must have experience trying at least 20 jury trial cases to verdict

Must have experience trying at least 40 district court cases to verdict.

Strong written and oral communication skills

Experience helping plaintiffs’ concerns

Must have a willingness to help people

Maryland bar license required

Interested Applicants can submit your resumé, and cover letter stating your interest in our firm and your salary requirements to [email protected]

