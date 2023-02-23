Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

February 23, 2023

PERSONAL INJURY LITIGATION ATTORNEY

About the Position
Trollinger Law seeks an experienced trial attorney for assistance in its circuit court litigation practice. Come join a growing firm that’s in need of a sharp, organized, motivated and fearless trial attorney. A firm that is willing to support your continued growth as a litigation attorney through continuing legal education opportunities, a competitive pay structure, a great team of paralegals and a client base that is worth fighting for.

Benefits You Can Look Forward To

  • Paid Vacation Leave and Federal Holidays
  • Bonuses and Incentives based on trial success
  • Continuing Legal Education
  • Bright, organized and hardworking paralegal team
  • Community and Client Focused Practice
  • 401k and 401k match
  • Opportunity to work in a paperless, technologically advanced office

Your Skills and Experience

  • Must have experience trying at least 20 jury trial cases to verdict
  • Must have experience trying at least 40 district court cases to verdict.
  • Strong written and oral communication skills
  • Experience helping plaintiffs’ concerns
  • Must have a willingness to help people
  • Maryland bar license required

Interested Applicants can submit your resumé, and cover letter stating your interest in our firm and your salary requirements to [email protected]

