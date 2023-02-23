ADVERTISEMENT
PERSONAL INJURY LITIGATION ATTORNEY
About the Position
Trollinger Law seeks an experienced trial attorney for assistance in its circuit court litigation practice. Come join a growing firm that’s in need of a sharp, organized, motivated and fearless trial attorney. A firm that is willing to support your continued growth as a litigation attorney through continuing legal education opportunities, a competitive pay structure, a great team of paralegals and a client base that is worth fighting for.
Benefits You Can Look Forward To
- Paid Vacation Leave and Federal Holidays
- Bonuses and Incentives based on trial success
- Continuing Legal Education
- Bright, organized and hardworking paralegal team
- Community and Client Focused Practice
- 401k and 401k match
- Opportunity to work in a paperless, technologically advanced office
Your Skills and Experience
- Must have experience trying at least 20 jury trial cases to verdict
- Must have experience trying at least 40 district court cases to verdict.
- Strong written and oral communication skills
- Experience helping plaintiffs’ concerns
- Must have a willingness to help people
- Maryland bar license required
Interested Applicants can submit your resumé, and cover letter stating your interest in our firm and your salary requirements to [email protected]
