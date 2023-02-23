Shuttle Pharmaceuticals expands lab space in Montgomery County

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company in Rockville focused on improving the outcomes of cancer patients treated with radiation therapy, Thursday announced it has leased new laboratory and office space for the development of the company’s lead drug candidates and accelerate broader diagnostic capabilities on predictive biomarkers.

The lease, which begins in June, is located within the Maryland Biotech Corridor in Gaithersburg.

Shuttle Pharma’s platform of sensitizers offers a pipeline of product candidates designed to address the urgent clinical need for new radiation sensitizer agents. The company’s pipeline includes Ropidoxuridine, its lead clinical sensitizer drug candidate, to sensitize rapidly growing cancer cells and selective histone deacetylase inhibitors to sensitize cancer cells and stimulate the immune system.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, founded in 2012 by faculty members of the Georgetown University Medical Center, also pursued research related to the development of human cell cultures for health disparities studies and predictive biomarkers of radiation late effects through awards received from the National Institutes of Health’s National Cancer Institute for Phase I and II Small Business Innovation Research contracts.

The company is advancing its planned Phase II clinical trial of Ropidoxuridine in brain cancer patients undergoing radiation therapy for glioblastoma. In September 2022, the Company announced it entered into an agreement with TCG GreenChem, Inc. to manufacture Ropidoxuridine, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals’ lead clinical sensitizer drug candidate, for use in formulating the drug product for testing in clinical trials of Ropidoxuridine and RT of cancers.

In November 2022, Shuttle announced it had engaged Theradex Oncology, a leading clinical research organization, to help prepare for its upcoming clinical study of Ropidoxuridine. The company is preparing the Investigational New Drug application for the study with an expectation of final submission to the FDA in the second quarter of 2023.