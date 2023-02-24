Bel Air Downtown Alliance receives $25K donation for park renovation project

The American Water Charitable Foundation (AWCF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established by American Water, the nation’s largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, partnered with Maryland American Water to award $25,000 to the Bel Air Downtown Alliance to support the renovation of Shamrock Park’s playground to improve accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance will add new pieces of inclusive play equipment and a wheelchair-friendly path to easily allow playground access. The project will begin with the addition of a hard-surface path from the sidewalk. They will also add a merry-go-all, a spinning seat, and will add to the current swing set, installing a swing which is accessible and allows an adult to accompany the child. The upgrades to the Shamrock Park playground will create a safer and more inclusive environment for children of all abilities.

Funding for the park improvements were made through AWCF’s State Strategic Impact grant program which was launched in 2022 to help support high-impact projects and initiatives throughout American Water’s regulated and regulated-like footprint. State Strategic Impact grants are part of AWCF’s Keep Communities Flowing grant program, focused on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities.