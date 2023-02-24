Judge allows release of redacted grand jury probe of Baltimore archdiocese sexual abuse

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office will be allowed to release much of its 456-page investigation into the history of child sexual abuse in the Archdiocese of Baltimore as soon as next month, a Baltimore judge ruled Friday.

The report will be redacted to shield the identities of some people who are accused of committing sexual abuse or helping to cover it up, Baltimore Circuit Judge Robert Taylor Jr. decided.

Those people will have the opportunity to review the portions of the report that name them and object to the release of that information because the grand jury investigation did not offer them a chance to defend themselves against the allegations.

The people who must be notified include: those who are accused in the report of abuse, covering up abuse, silencing abuse victims and participating in the transfer of accused abusers; people who were not previously identified in civil or criminal actions or in previously published reports from the archdiocese itself; people who were identified solely based on information gleaned from subpoenas of the archdiocese; and people who are currently alive.

About 208 people meet some of those criteria, Taylor wrote. The Attorney General’s Office will create a list of people it believes should be notified, and the archdiocese will be able to review and propose additions to the list, within the next 15 days.

Once Taylor has approved the list, the Attorney General’s Office can release a redacted report that does not include those names.

Taylor wrote that the public interest in seeing the report outweighs the need for secrecy in grand jury proceedings.

“The only form of justice that may now be available is a public reckoning,” he wrote. “Keeping this report from the public is an injustice.”

The report identifies 158 Catholic priests accused of sexual abuse, including 43 that were never publicly named by the Archdiocese of Baltimore, as part of a four-year investigation into the history of child sexual abuse by members of the clergy.

The investigation also identified more than 600 victims of sexual abuse.

