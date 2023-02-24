Kelly A. Powers and Scott Wilson | Miles & Stockbridge

Kelly A. Powers and Scott R. Wilson were elected to Miles & Stockbridge’s Board of Directors.

Powers is a principal in the Baltimore office in the Family Law & Private Clients Practice Group and co-leader of the firm’s Litigation Practice Group. Powers represents clients in high-net-worth divorces, high-conflict custody disputes, international child abduction cases and federal and state private client appellate work. She also is a qualified solicitor in England and Wales.

Powers helps clients navigate highly complex and sensitive matters, including the valuation and division of complex business and investment assets, international and interstate child abduction cases, jurisdictional disputes, and family law emergencies and injunctions. Her clients include entrepreneurs and corporate executives, private equity and other investment professionals, professional athletes and entertainment professionals and their spouses or partners.

Wilson is a principal in the Baltimore office who leads the firm’s Corporate & Securities Practice Group.

He advises private and public companies on corporate governance, middle market mergers and acquisitions, the sale of securities, private fund formation, the preparation of partnership and operating agreements and the drafting and negotiation of complex commercial arrangements.

He regularly advises public and private companies on novel issues pertaining to Maryland corporate law and Maryland REIT law, including the surrounding legal duties owed by Maryland officers, directors and trustees attendant to strategic transactions and other significant decisions.

Wilson is nationally ranked by Chambers USA as a leading lawyer in REITs: Maryland Counsel and in Maryland for Corporate/Mergers and Acquisitions.