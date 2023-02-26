Monica Basche | Brown, Goldstein & Levy

Brown, Goldstein & Levy attorney Monica Basche was selected to Super Lawyers’ Maryland Rising Star list for 2023.

The annual list is reserved for attorneys who show excellence in practice and are either 40 years old or younger or have been practicing for 10 years or less. No more than 2.5% of lawyers across the State of Maryland receive this prestigious recognition.

Monica joined BGL in September 2019. She represents clients in civil rights cases, including disability rights, housing discrimination, employment discrimination, and prisoners’ rights. Monica also has experience with commercial litigation and business disputes.

For the past two years, Monica has been selected to The National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 Under 40 based on her continued dedication and excellence in the legal field. She has also earned a place in the “Civil Rights Law,” “Commercial Litigation” and “Litigation – Labor and Employment” categories in Best Lawyers’ 2022 and 2023 “Ones to Watch” lists. Monica is an active member of the Bar Association of Baltimore City, where she was just nominated for an Elected Member position for the next bar year. She previously served as the Bar Association of Baltimore City Young Lawyers’ Division’s Treasurer and as co-chair of its Public Service Committee. She also serves on the board of Maryland CASA Association, which trains volunteer Court-Appointed Special Advocates to speak up for the best interests of children who are under the protection of the courts.