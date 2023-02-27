Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Dave Corkum | CareFirst

By: Daily Record Staff February 27, 2023

Dave Corkum, executive vice president and chief growth officer at CareFirst, serves on the board for Cristo Rey Jesuit High School and recently partnered with the school to launch a mentorship program at CareFirst.

Cristo Rey empowers students of religious, racial, and ethnic diversity to succeed in college, career and life through education and corporate work experience.

This spring, CareFirst is hosting four students weekly where they are assisting with HR records retention, IT set-up for meetings, laptop deployment and more along with meeting with leaders to discuss their career goals.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo