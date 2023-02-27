Dave Corkum | CareFirst

Dave Corkum, executive vice president and chief growth officer at CareFirst, serves on the board for Cristo Rey Jesuit High School and recently partnered with the school to launch a mentorship program at CareFirst.

Cristo Rey empowers students of religious, racial, and ethnic diversity to succeed in college, career and life through education and corporate work experience.

This spring, CareFirst is hosting four students weekly where they are assisting with HR records retention, IT set-up for meetings, laptop deployment and more along with meeting with leaders to discuss their career goals.