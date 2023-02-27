Lauren Pittenger | Abt Associates

Lauren Pittenger has joined Abt Associates as vice president, human services portfolio.

She brings more than 20 years of experience working in and consulting for federal government agencies and a strong grounding in research.

Pittenger most recently served as a director at Guidehouse, a global consulting firm. She has served as scientific program manager at Booz Allen Hamilton and lab manager at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

She also has worked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Canadian Public Health Laboratory Network, the Gates Foundation and the Association of Public Health Laboratories.

In her new role, Pittenger will focus on engagement with the broad spectrum of Abt’s human services clients, including the Departments of Labor, Agriculture, and Education; the Social Security Administration; and the Administration for Children and Families. She will lead strategy and operations of the human services portfolio. Through her contacts with clients, she will translate their priorities into our strategy and execution plans.

Pittenger holds an MBA, a doctorate in food science and technology, a Master of Science in infectious disease and a Bachelor of Science in biology and ecology from the University of Georgia.