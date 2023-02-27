Montgomery Park loses Md. Supreme Court appeal in bid for MIA’s lease

A unanimous Maryland Supreme Court has ruled against Montgomery Park in its effort to reopen the bidding for the Maryland Insurance Administration’s lease, a contract the Pigtown office building was the front-runner to win until the state renewed MIA’s lease in downtown Baltimore for 10 years and about $17 million in 2020.

In a 7-0 decision, the high court said Friday that the Department of General Services – the state’s leasing agency – validly withdrew its request for bids on MIA’s lease after Montgomery Park had made its offer.

Once the request for proposals was withdrawn, Montgomery Park lost its standing to challenge the renewal of MIA’s lease at 200 St. Paul Place, the justices ruled in upholding a lower court decision.

The Maryland Board of Public Works approved the controversial renewal in January 2020 amid the legal challenge by Montgomery Park, which is majority owned by Himmelrich Associates Inc. in Baltimore.

Montgomery Park’s attorney, Christopher J. Olsen, had no immediate comment Monday on the high court’s decision. Olsen is with Henner & Scarbrough LLP in Atlanta.

DGS declined to comment Monday.

The Supreme Court’s decision affirmed a Maryland Appellate Court ruling that reversed the Maryland Board of Contract Appeals’ finding that DGS had acted arbitrarily and capriciously in withdrawing the request for bids based solely on objections raised by then-MIA chief Al Redmer, who favored renewing the lease.

Redmer expressed concern that experienced MIA employees would quit because Montgomery Park is not easily accessible by public transportation and that the agency’s regulatory operations would be delayed during the weeks-long relocation.

The board said DGS wrongly accepted Redmer’s objections without investigating whether his concerns were justified.

But the Supreme Court said DGS and its procurement officer, Wendy Scott-Napier, were permitted to rely on the concerns of a tenant and that the reliance was neither arbitrary nor capricious. The justices added that Montgomery Park “offered no evidence or testimony to contradict or undermine” Redmer’s concerns about a Montgomery Park tenancy.

“The record clearly reflects that Commissioner Redmer, the head of MIA, articulated his reasons for why the relocation of this state agency was not in the best interests of the state,” Justice Angela M. Eaves wrote for the high court. “Based upon our review of the record, Ms. Scott-Napier exercised her discretion and judgment in determining that Commissioner Redmer’s … reasons were persuasive on their face.”

The Supreme Court also disagreed with the board’s conclusion that Montgomery Park has legal standing as an “aggrieved party” to challenge the renewal of MIA’s lease at 200 St. Paul Place, which was owned by Kornblatt Co.

The high court said the RFP, having been validly withdrawn, removed Montgomery Park from the competitive bidding process and enabled DGS to renew MIA’s lease, as permitted under state law.

“Ms. Scott-Napier’s cancellation of the RFP severed the relationships between Montgomery Park, DGS, and MIA,” Justice Angela M. Eaves wrote for the high court.

“With the RFP no longer outstanding, Ms. Scott-Napier was entitled to negotiate the lease renewal with the existing leaseholder as a sole-source contract renewal, without soliciting other offers,” Eaves added. “Montgomery Park had no interest in the existing lease and was never in line for the renewal lease between DGS and St. Paul Plaza. Accordingly, we determine that Montgomery Park lacked standing to challenge the decision of the procurement officer to renew the lease between MIA and St. Paul Plaza.”

The Supreme Court rendered its decision in Montgomery Park LLC v. Maryland Department of General Services, Nos. 12 and 13, September Term 2022.