Mosby trial rescheduled for November after defense team’s withdrawal

The federal criminal trial for ex-Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has been rescheduled for November.

U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby, who is overseeing the case, ordered jury selection to begin on Oct. 31 and testimony in the trial to start two days later, on Nov. 2.

The new date was the earliest that the schedules of the lawyers and judge aligned after Mosby’s entire entire defense team withdrew from the case last month.

Mosby is now represented by federal public defender James Wyda. Her previous lawyers left the case after Griggsby threatened the lead defense attorney, A. Scott Bolden, with criminal contempt for his behavior during the high-profile case.

Another judge found last week that Bolden did not commit criminal contempt, though the D.C. lawyer received an informal rebuke from the court for comments he made at a press conference in September and for other violations of local court rules.

The indictment against Mosby accuses her of lying about suffering a pandemic-related financial loss in order to make hardship withdrawals from her city retirement account.

She put the $90,000 she withdrew from the account toward down payments on two Florida vacation properties, federal prosecutors say, and made several false statements when she applied for mortgages on the homes.

Mosby faces two counts each of perjury and mortgage fraud. She lost the job of Baltimore’s top prosecutor in January after placing third in the Democratic primary last year.