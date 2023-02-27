Nadine Finigan-Carr | University of Maryland, Baltimore

Nadine Finigan-Carr, Ph.D., MS was named the inaugural executive director of the University of Maryland, Baltimore Center for Violence Prevention, effective May 1.

Finigan-Carr is research associate professor and director of the Prevention of Adolescent Risks Initiative in the University of Maryland School of Social Work and associate professor of epidemiology and public health at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

The center will marshal the expertise and resources of the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC), and three of UMB’s schools – the University of Maryland School of Social Work, the University of Maryland School of Medicine, and the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law – to help reduce and respond to violence in Baltimore.