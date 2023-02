Sharon Krevor-Weisbaum, managing partner at Brown, Goldstein & Levy, was selected to Lawdragon’s 2023 500 Leading Lawyers in America guide in the “Civil Rights, including Disability” category.

She has has previously been named to Lawdragon’s inaugural 500 Leading Litigators in America, 500 Leading Plaintiff Employment and Civil Rights Lawyers and 500 Leading Plaintiff Employment Lawyers lists.