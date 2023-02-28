$7.1M grant to help Morgan State, UMES expand high-speed internet access

The University of Maryland, Eastern Shore (UMES) and Morgan State University on Monday were awarded more than $7.1 million total from the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program (CMC) to expand the reach of high-speed internet access in Maryland.

The program is run by the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) and is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative.

Morgan State and UMES are two of 61 minority-serving colleges and universities receiving grants totaling $175 million.

Morgan State will receive $4,115,616 for its “META (Miles of Education through Technology Access) Zones” project aims to deliver novel and timely services to both students and local “hyper-disparity” communities as well as reduce the digital divide among its students and the low-income communities the university has selected to serve.

The project activities will provide laptops and subsidized broadband subscriptions to students and community members; upgrade Wi-Fi infrastructure on campus; engage low-income anchor communities to engage in public health seminars and adoption of telehealth services and engage the communities to deliver programming related to the Smart Tiny Home movement.

UMES was given $2,999,999.89 for its “Rebuilding Our Digital Road: Digital Infrastructure Re-imagining” project aims to expand broadband internet access and connectivity to connect UMES’ education and outreach programs with the broadband capacity that will support their value as roads for students and patrons to expand career pathways, education and opportunities for economic mobility.

The project activities include: expanding broadband Internet access and connectivity to UMES residence halls, student centers, and key STEM academic buildings; connecting UMES’ most dynamic and innovative education and community outreach programs with the broadband capacity to increase their value as access points for students and community members; and assessing UMES’ service to its students (on and off campus) and its position in the Maryland University System and anchor community in relation to its broadband capacity and digital infrastructure.