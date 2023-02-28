Did your company make the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic cut? Find out which did.

CleverProfits LLC, an Annapolis-based financial services firm, led a group of the 36 fastest-growing private Maryland companies named to the annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list, released Tuesday by Inc. magazine.
The 36 companies making the list had a median growth of 133% over the past year with total revenue of $543 million and added 1,606 jobs to the Maryland economy. There were 20 companies earning a repeat spot the list while two new Maryland companies cracked the list for the first time.
CleverProfits, which offers financial solutions to business owners from compliance and strategy to advisory services, came in at No. 2 overall in the survey with a growth rate of 3,053% last year.
Other companies in the top 10 include Grant Leading Technology LLC, an IT services company in Riverdale, which came in at No. 4 with a growth of 1,941%; and hyrUP, a tech-driven recruitment firm in Silver Spring to help businesses find top talent, which was No. 5 and with a growth rate of 1,735%.
Maryland companies on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list for 2023:
2 CleverProfits LLC
Growth rate: 3,053%
Financial Services
Annapolis
4 Grant Leading Technology LLC
1,941%
IT Services
Riverdale
5 hyrUP
1,735%
Human Resources
Silver Spring
13 Windsor Group LLC
961%
Government Services
Bethesda
15 Brutus Broth Inc.
860%
Consumer Products
Owings
26 Audley Consulting Group
645%
Government Services
Rockville
28 Medicalincs
600%
Health Services
Silver Spring
37 Intrinsic Digital
377%
Advertising & Marketing
Annapolis
42 Chasen Companies
284%
Real Estate
Baltimore
52 Behavioral Framework
223%
Health Services
Rockville
58 PM Consulting Group
200%
Government Services
Towson
63 Curbio Inc.
172%
Real Estate
Potomac
66 Mobile Video Guard
167%
Security
Lanham
70 ITegrity Inc.
156%
Government Services
Silver Spring
74 Standard Energy Solutions LLC
147%
Energy
Columbia
77 Avint
142%
Security
Silver Spring
81 Edgewater Federal Solutions
136%
IT Services
Frederick
83 Greenhouse Wellness
133%
Health Products
Ellicott City
84 Perfect Office Solutions
132%
Real Estate
Laurel
85 Tammy Dowley-Blackman Group LLC
129%
Business Products & Services
Baltimore
87 ShieldCo LLC
124%
Manufacturing
Frederick
91 Global Alliant Inc.
120%
IT Services
Columbia
97 Leap LLC
113%
Software
Columbia
98 Think Systems Inc.
112%
Business Products & Services
Baltimore
102 Elite Creative LLC
103%
Business Products & Services
Baltimore
106 E-INFOSOL LLC
98%
IT Services
Rockville
107 Green Threads LLC
97%
Government Services
Odenton
111 Rehab 2 Perform
91%
Health Services
Bethesda
113 BasementRemodeling.com
89%
Construction
Hyattsville
121 Collage Group
83%
Advertising & Marketing
Bethesda
124 Cloudforce
80%
IT Services
National Harbor
128 FYI-For Your Information Inc.
76%
Government Services
Silver Spring
132 Rackner Inc
73%
IT Services
Silver Spring
137 ABSI Aerospace & Defense
67%
Engineering
California
139 MidPoint Technology Group LLC
65%
Telecommunications
Hanover
141 Precise Systems Inc.
61%
Government Services
Lexington Park