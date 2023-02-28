Did your company make the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic cut? Find out which did.

CleverProfits LLC, an Annapolis-based financial services firm, led a group of the 36 fastest-growing private Maryland companies named to the annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list, released Tuesday by Inc. magazine.

The 36 companies making the list had a median growth of 133% over the past year with total revenue of $543 million and added 1,606 jobs to the Maryland economy. There were 20 companies earning a repeat spot the list while two new Maryland companies cracked the list for the first time.

CleverProfits, which offers financial solutions to business owners from compliance and strategy to advisory services, came in at No. 2 overall in the survey with a growth rate of 3,053% last year.

Other companies in the top 10 include Grant Leading Technology LLC, an IT services company in Riverdale, which came in at No. 4 with a growth of 1,941%; and hyrUP, a tech-driven recruitment firm in Silver Spring to help businesses find top talent, which was No. 5 and with a growth rate of 1,735%.

Maryland companies on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list for 2023:

2 CleverProfits LLC

Growth rate: 3,053%

Financial Services

Annapolis

4 Grant Leading Technology LLC

1,941%

IT Services

Riverdale

5 hyrUP

1,735%

Human Resources

Silver Spring

13 Windsor Group LLC

961%

Government Services

Bethesda

15 Brutus Broth Inc.

860%

Consumer Products

Owings

26 Audley Consulting Group

645%

Government Services

Rockville

28 Medicalincs

600%

Health Services

Silver Spring

37 Intrinsic Digital

377%

Advertising & Marketing

Annapolis

42 Chasen Companies

284%

Real Estate

Baltimore

52 Behavioral Framework

223%

Health Services

Rockville

58 PM Consulting Group

200%

Government Services

Towson

63 Curbio Inc.

172%

Real Estate

Potomac

66 Mobile Video Guard

167%

Security

Lanham

70 ITegrity Inc.

156%

Government Services

Silver Spring

74 Standard Energy Solutions LLC

147%

Energy

Columbia

77 Avint

142%

Security

Silver Spring

81 Edgewater Federal Solutions

136%

IT Services

Frederick

83 Greenhouse Wellness

133%

Health Products

Ellicott City

84 Perfect Office Solutions

132%

Real Estate

Laurel

85 Tammy Dowley-Blackman Group LLC

129%

Business Products & Services

Baltimore

87 ShieldCo LLC

124%

Manufacturing

Frederick

91 Global Alliant Inc.

120%

IT Services

Columbia

97 Leap LLC

113%

Software

Columbia

98 Think Systems Inc.

112%

Business Products & Services

Baltimore

102 Elite Creative LLC

103%

Business Products & Services

Baltimore

106 E-INFOSOL LLC

98%

IT Services

Rockville

107 Green Threads LLC

97%

Government Services

Odenton

111 Rehab 2 Perform

91%

Health Services

Bethesda

113 BasementRemodeling.com

89%

Construction

Hyattsville

121 Collage Group

83%

Advertising & Marketing

Bethesda

124 Cloudforce

80%

IT Services

National Harbor

128 FYI-For Your Information Inc.

76%

Government Services

Silver Spring

132 Rackner Inc

73%

IT Services

Silver Spring

137 ABSI Aerospace & Defense

67%

Engineering

California

139 MidPoint Technology Group LLC

65%

Telecommunications

Hanover

141 Precise Systems Inc.

61%

Government Services

Lexington Park