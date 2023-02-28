Gaithersburg office building sells for $4.075M

Edge, recently acquired by KLNB, brokered the sale of 811 Russell Ave, a 32,000-square-foot suburban office building in Gaithersburg.

Joe Friedman, and Joshua Norwitz, of Edge teamed up with Ken Fellows with Edge’s Suburban Maryland landlord advisory team as the exclusive agent of the seller, an affiliate of Finmarc Management Inc. Joe Hoffman of Kelley Drye & Warren LLP provided legal advisory services for the transaction on behalf of the Finmarc Management affiliate.

The property sold for a $4.075 million to Russell Plaza LLC, which was represented by Larry Rosen of Commercial & Investment Realty Associates LLC.

811 Russell Ave. is an office building leased to local office and retail businesses. The three-story building was built in 1997 and is situated in Gateway Center on 1.20 acres with a C-2 zoning. It is located less than a mile to Interstate 270 in the Montgomery Village neighborhood of Montgomery County and in Gaithersburg, which is known as an internationally-recognized biotechnology hub, benefiting from its proximity to federal research facilities and regulatory agencies in Gaithersburg and broader Montgomery County.